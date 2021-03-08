https://hannity.com/media-room/shes-lovin-it-100-year-old-mcdonalds-worker-shuns-retirement-says-i-pay-my-bills-thats-good/
CALIFORNIA CHAOS: McDonald’s Tests ‘Anti-Loitering’ Siren to Keep Homeless from Restaurants
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.24.19
Fast-food giant McDonald’s is poised to introduce a drastic measure to keep California’s homeless crisis from impacting their restaurants; testing new “anti-loitering” sirens to discourage transients from setting up tents near their drive-thru windows.
“This Sacramento McDonald’s isn’t lovin’ it, when it comes to people loitering outside its restaurant. So, management is using an unusual measure to disperse the crowd: an unpleasant noise, piped outside, that is meant to frustrate, aggravate and clear out anybody within earshot,” reports Fox Business.
“Recent Yelp reviews suggest that that McDonald’s management at this location are not the only ones who have noticed a serious loitering problem,” adds Fox.
“Pretty dirty mcd with alot of homeless people and riff raff. Employees are nice but there is alot of questionable people in this area. Recommend drive through only esp at night,” posted one reviewer.
“Crazy homeless people acting weird and frantic (I have no problem w homeless people sharing the same eating location as I do, everyone needs to eat! But these ones were not behaving normally- not violent but disturbing!)” posted another.
UNHAPPY MEAL: Florida McDonald’s Worker Fired After Refusing to Serve ‘Anyone with a Badge’
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.02.19
A worker at a McDonald’s restaurant in Florida was fired this week after refusing to serve “anyone with a badge,” tossing two paramedics from the store during the evening rush hour.
“Sunstar paramedic Anthony Quinn accused the employee at the McDonald’s in Madeira Beach of refusing to provide service to him and his partner, according to a review he left,” reports ABC Tampa Bay.
“Quinn’s review stated that he went into the restaurant in his uniform to use the restroom when the employee told him ‘we don’t accept officers in here.’ After telling her that he wasn’t an officer she proceeded to say that they didn’t accept ‘anyone with a badge,’” adds the article.
“We don’t serve your kind here,” said the employee.
The fast-service restaurant released a statement regarding the incident.
“We are aware of the unfortunate incident that took place at one of our restaurants last night. We, like you, were upset and disappointed and took immediate action. The employee has been terminated. What occurred does not reflect the values of our brand, our franchise, or the love and admiration we have demonstrated consistently for our friends in law enforcement and first responders. We have reached out to offer our sincerest apology.”
