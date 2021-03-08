https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/sore-loser-hillary-clinton-trashes-trump-supporters-republican-party-turned-cult-video/

‘Trump supporters are deplorable cult members’ – Hillary Clinton

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton trashed Trump supporters as cultists and said she just doesn’t understand Donald Trump’s popularity.

Hillary Clinton also praised RINO Rep Liz Cheney for supporting the Democrats’ second impeachment of Donald Trump.

“It is really troubling to see the Republican Party turn themselves into a cult and basically pledge allegiance, not to the United States of America, but to Donald Trump,” Clinton said in an interview with the Washington Post for International Women’s Day. “Something I do not understand, I cannot accept…”

TRENDING: BREAKING: Supreme Court Dismisses President Trump and Attorney Lin Wood’s Final Election Challenge Without Comment

And Hillary Clinton wonders why the country rejected her twice.

WATCH:

Hillary Clinton: “It is really troubling to see the Republican Party turn themselves into a cult and basically pledge allegiance, not to the United States of America, but to Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/NtHLmminsH — The Hill (@thehill) March 8, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

