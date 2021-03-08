https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/south-dakota-gov-noem-excited-about-signing-legislation-related-gender-and?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted on Monday that she was “excited” to soon place her signature on a bill that was approved by the state legislature.

The bill, which pertains to the culturally contentious issue of gender and school sports, indicates that teams and sports should be categorized as either for males, females or both, and that a female designated sport or team should not be open for biological male participants.

“Any athletic team or sport that is sponsored or sanctioned by a public school, a school district, an association meeting the requirements of § 13-36-4, or an institution of higher education under the control of the Board of Regents or the South Dakota Board of Technical Education must be expressly designated as being” a male, female or coed team or sport, the legislation says.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

