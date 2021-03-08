https://hannity.com/media-room/sports-in-2021-nba-all-star-game-opens-with-kamala-harris-discussion-about-covid/

BACKLASH: USA Today Calls LeBron James’ China Defense ‘Most Disgraceful Moment of His Career’

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.15.19

The backlash against NBA superstar LeBron James reached a fever-pitch Tuesday afternoon, with a major American newspaper calling his pro-China comments the “most disgraceful moment of his career.”

“On behalf of the 327 million American citizens who generally believe that freedom is good and authoritarian regimes are less good, let me apologize to LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers,” writes Dan Wolken.

“It must have been a real inconvenience to take that 13-hour chartered flight to China last week and hang around a luxury hotel in Shanghai for five days while promotional appearances got canceled. Surely it was awful to be in the middle of an international firestorm where the stakes were so high: Would preseason NBA games be played or not?” adds the author.

Hong Kong protesters slam LeBron James for comments about China, free speech https://t.co/LsukqStgei pic.twitter.com/TcKkc3p2Nw — New York Post (@nypost) October 15, 2019

LeBron James on if Daryl Morey should be reprimanded for his tweet pic.twitter.com/6hCE8vCyNn — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 15, 2019

“LeBron, we’ve come to expect more of you. You’re obviously an intelligent person, a compassionate person and a socially conscious person. At this point in your life and career, it’s part of your brand. But to present that face to an American audience while essentially admitting that all you care about when it comes to the rest of the world is cashing those big checks — well, let’s just say it doesn’t look very good on you,” writes Wolken.

My team and this league just went through a difficult week. I think people need to understand what a tweet or statement can do to others. And I believe nobody stopped and considered what would happen. Could have waited a week to send it. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2019

