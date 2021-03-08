https://www.dailywire.com/news/stanford-law-americas-public-education-system-produced-racial-hierarchy

Stanford Law School launched a new research hub focused on making the American public education system “anti-racist.”

The “Youth Justice Lab” is a three-unit course for law students as well as a policy research center. The Youth Justice Lab’s website designates the American public school system as an institution that “perpetuate[s] anti-Black racism, white supremacy, and discrimination.”

“No institution has reproduced racial hierarchy in the U.S. more than our public education system,” the website reads.

The policy operation will design policy and research “interventions” that aim to “dismantle the systemic racism and interlocking oppressions built into those educational policies and practices.” The hub takes specific problems with “high-stakes” standardized testing for student placement.

The University of California system has already eradicated SAT and ACT requirements for applicants. According to NBC, the university system dropped the standardized testing for in-state freshmen applicants until 2024. The Youth Justice Lab will likely encourage other schools to drop standardized testing as well.

On the Youth Justice Lab’s website, the center designates classes for students with disabilities and advanced placement courses as a form of segregation.

“From state-sponsored racial segregation of schools to the more subtle, but no less insidious racially segregated academic placements (e.g., special education, advanced placement) to exclusionary school discipline policies, to ostensibly ‘meritocratic’ testing and grading policies,” the website reads.

Boston Public Schools have already nixed new advanced classes citing lower enrollment due to the coronavirus pandemic and racial “equity” problems.

The Daily Wire reported:

New fifth and sixth graders will not be accepted into advanced classes in Boston for the next year, the entry test is being suspended due to the pandemic, while at the same time the school district has raised concerns about racial “equity” problems, noting a vast majority of students in those classes are white or Asian.

Stanford partnered with Public Counsel — the world’s largest pro bono public interest legal firm — and IntegrateNYC, a youth-led activist group that calls for increased social justice programming in schools, to create the research center.

The overarching goal of the new center is to “critically analyze” the alleged structural racism in schools and ask, “what would an anti-racist public education look like?”

Activists have given parents an inside look at what an “anti-racist” public education would look like for children. Oregon’s Department of Education sent out an 82-page instructional guide detailing how asking students to show their work in math class is a form of white supremacy.

According to the guide, actions that allegedly perpetuate white supremacy include asking students to show their work, focusing on getting the right answer, tracking student success, and grading students.

Other anti-racist educators have suggested that grading student’s writing is a form of racism and white supremacy as well. An Associate Dean at Arizona State University encouraged teachers to ditch grading for a “labor-based” grading system wherein students earn grades based on their effort.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

