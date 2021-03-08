https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/542155-stephen-miller-weighs-in-on-royal-controversy

Former White House adviser Stephen MillerStephen MillerHouse plans for immigration bills add uncertainty on Biden proposal Trump reemerges to legacy being erased by Biden Pence huddles with senior members of Republican Study Committee MORE in a pair of tweets on Monday weighed in on Oprah Winfrey Oprah Gail WinfreyPrince Harry says he felt ‘trapped’ in royal familiy Meghan Markle says she wasn’t able to get help for suicidal thoughts as a member of the royal family Meghan Markle says royal family discussed her unborn son’s skin color MORE‘s bombshell interview with the former Meghan Markle Meghan MarklePrince Harry says he felt ‘trapped’ in royal familiy Meghan Markle says she wasn’t able to get help for suicidal thoughts as a member of the royal family Meghan Markle says royal family discussed her unborn son’s skin color MORE and Prince Harry, criticizing the Duchess and Duke of Sussex for their criticism of members of the royal family.

“Here’s the question Oprah should have asked Harry & Meghan: isn’t the whole point of the Royal Family that it’s *not* about you but about your country? It’s about service to the UK and the Commonwealth,” wrote Miller, a former adviser to former President Trump Donald TrumpUS, South Korea reach agreement on cost-sharing for troops Graham: Trump can make GOP bigger, stronger, or he ‘could destroy it’ Biden nominates female generals whose promotions were reportedly delayed under Trump MORE.

In a follow-up tweet, Miller then touched on his past experience meeting some members of the royal family during a head of state visit Trump made to the United Kingdom when he held office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During President Trump’s head of state visit to the UK, I had the privilege of getting to meet several members of the Royal Family . They were unfailingly gracious & deeply committed to preserving the traditions and heritage of the UK,” he said.

Here’s the question Oprah should have asked Harry & Meghan: isn’t the whole point of the Royal Family that it’s *not* about you but about your country? It’s about service to the UK and the Commonwealth. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) March 8, 2021

During President Trump’s head of state visit to the UK, I had the privilege of getting to meet several members of the Royal Family . They were unfailingly gracious & deeply committed to preserving the traditions and heritage of the UK. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) March 8, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

In the interview with Winfrey, Meghan and Harry repeatedly brought up how issues of race came up with Great Britain’s tabloid press and the royal family.

Meghan, who is biracial, disclosed in the interview that there were discussions in the royal family about how dark her and Harry’s child might be before Archie was born in 2019.

Meghan also revealed in the interview that she faced suicidal thoughts at one point after getting married as she faced increase scrutiny from British tabloids. She discussed trying to seek help from “one of the most senior people” for access to mental health resources but said none were provided.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the interview, the couple has faced an avalanche on praise from celebrities and others on Twitter.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiMississippi governor defends ending mask mandate Border crisis creates new risks for Biden Cruz puts hold on Biden’s CIA nominee MORE also said on Monday that President Biden Joe BidenLawmakers, activists remember civil rights icons to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ Fauci predicts high schoolers will receive coronavirus vaccinations this fall Biden nominates female generals whose promotions were reportedly delayed under Trump MORE believes it took “courage” for Harry and Meghan to open up about their experiences as senior members of the royal family.

“For anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health and tell their own personal story, that takes courage,” Psaki said when pressed at a briefing about whether Biden and first lady Jill Biden, who have a documented friendship with the prince, had any reaction to the interview.

“And that’s certainly something that the president believes, and he’s talked about the importance of investing in a lot of these areas that they’re committed to in the future as well,” Psaki continued.

She declined to provide further commentary on behalf of the president, noting Harry and Meghan are now private citizens, saying: “These are private citizens sharing their own story and their own struggles.”

According to CNN, the interview, which lasted two hours, racked up more than 17 million viewers in the U.S. alone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

