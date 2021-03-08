https://conservativebrief.com/soundsthealarm-36420/

OPINION

This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion We are now on Telegram – Join Us!

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who served in the Trump administration, is sounding the alarm about Joe Biden.

While speaking with Author Mike McCormick and National Pulse Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam, Bannon said he thinks it’s time to get ready for the transition from Biden to Kamala Harris.

Bannon pointed to Biden’s current well-being, saying that his “eyes are now dead,” also noting that Harris has had a relatively large role compared to previous vice presidents.

“Kamala Harris is printed up in playbooks, always there for these meetings,” Bannon said as he explained how Harris is involved with a large number of meetings. “Pence was never that. That’s not the role of the vice president.”

WATCH:

Bannon isn’t the only one who has sounded the alarm about Biden’s health.

During a recent interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, conservative podcast host and former Secret Service member Dan Bongino dropped a bomb when discussed conversations he has had with Secret Service members working closely with Joe Biden.

Bongino said his sources inside the agency are telling him Joe Biden’s mental state is deteriorating to the point it is becoming more than just a little problematic.

“When the producer sent this to me I had to read it twice…I thought, is this ‘The Babylon Bee,’ ‘The Onion,’” Bongino said, referencing two of the Internet’s top satire news sites. “I’m not kidding, I thought, is he trying to be funny about this?”

The former Secret Service agent and NYPD officer went on to recall how, before the November election, he had been told by agency sources that Biden’s mental acuity was rapidly deteriorating.

“Not a joke and not hyperbole – I’m hearing from people close to the situation that Biden’s cognitive decline is rapidly worsening and is becoming increasingly difficult to mask. The Democrats are going to have to make a decision soon,” Bongino tweeted.

Continuing with his interview, Bongino said it gave him “no joy in saying this and I mean that: [Biden] is in real significant trouble. And listen to me — everyone around him, everyone knows it. Everyone knows it. This is the scandal — that they’re not telling you how bad his condition is.”

“It’s not a mystery. It’s the worst-kept secret in the White House,” Bongino said, adding that Biden’s only in his second month in office.

WATCH:

The comments from Bongino come after House Democrats are requesting to limit Biden’s sole access to the nuclear codes.

In a letter written by Democratic California Rep. Jimmy Panetta, the representative requested that the nuclear codes be shared with members of Biden’s administration.

“Vesting one person with this authority entails real risks,” the letter said. “Past presidents have threatened to attack other countries with nuclear weapons or exhibited behavior that caused other officials to express concern about the president’s judgment.”

“While any president would presumably consult with advisors before ordering a nuclear attack, there is no requirement to do so,” the letter continued. “The military is obligated to carry out the order if they assess it is legal under the laws of war. Under the current posture of U.S. nuclear forces, that attack would happen in minutes.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

