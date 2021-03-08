https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/08/stop-it-already-wapo-op-ed-sounds-alarm-about-vehicle-name-that-should-be-canceled-because-its-not-a-tribute-to-indians/

The cancel culture has recently been focused on Dr. Seuss books and Pepe Le Pew, but a hot take served up by the Washington Post has spotted something else that needs to change:

NEW: A Washington Post op-ed is calling for the cancellation of the Jeep Cherokee for culturally appropriating the Cherokee Indians — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 8, 2021

Opinion: The Jeep Cherokee is not a tribute to Indians. Change the name. https://t.co/RInFlEZffi — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 8, 2021

Another day brings with it something else that needs canceling (and it took three people to write that one).

Oh for Gods sake – stop it already! — Yude 😷- 💥🇺🇸 President Biden (46) (@Yude52680152) March 8, 2021

Narrator: But they had no intention of stopping.

The Washington Post is insulting to Washington. Change the name. — I Hate The Media© 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) March 8, 2021

Jeep Football Team — Male Human Person (@MaleHumanPerso1) March 8, 2021

Feels like we’re getting one of these every day now https://t.co/3kfHLyXLG0 — Threedy (@ThreeDPlusOne) March 8, 2021

The Washington Post is offensive. George Washington owned slaves. Change the name now!! https://t.co/g9VKhNTeIR — Chris Martz 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMartzWX) March 8, 2021

This is out of control… https://t.co/6PJ1jPjGIU — Sebastian Hurtado (@sebashurtado) March 8, 2021

And it shows no sign of letting up. However, maybe the WaPo’s tweet should also be canceled:

Opinion: calling Cherokees, “Indians” is not a tribute to Native Americans. Stop calling them that. — Paul Orozco (@TKSoundGuy) March 8, 2021

If the Jeep Cherokee is offensive to the Cherokee Nation, don’t you think the term “Indians” might be as well? — EmCityRose (@EmCityRose1) March 8, 2021

