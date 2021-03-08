https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/08/stupidest-damn-thing-youll-see-today-wannabe-union-protests-for-abbott-to-reinstate-mask-mandate-wants-less-freedom/

Would someone please tell these people they can still wear a mask? Governor Abbott lifting the overreaching statewide mask mandate doesn’t keep them from wearing their masks or hiding under their beds for another year if that makes them feel better.

Imagine what sort of braindead butt-nuggets would protest to have their freedoms LIMITED?

Can’t make this up.

We went to their little page on Facebook to check out this ‘coalition’ and it’s like 230 people whose founder brags openly about being a member of the Democratic Socialist Party.

Yeah.

In Texas.

Good luck with that.

But the government isn’t forcing it and OMG PEOPLE MIGHT ACTUALLY THINK FOR THEMSELVES and nothing scares a Democratic Socialist more than freedom of thought and action.

Seriously the stupidest damn thing we’ll see today.

Arguing for MORE government control.

FFS.

