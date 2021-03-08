https://redstate.com/streiff/2021/03/08/sundown-joes-secretary-of-defense-says-meh-about-iranian-sponsored-militia-rocket-attack-that-cause-death-of-an-american-n339290
About The Author
Related Posts
Joint Chiefs of Staff Release Rare Statement Denouncing 'Sedition and Insurrection' at US Capitol; Accept Election of Joe Biden
January 13, 2021
Watch: Tucker Carlson Takes a Blowtorch to the Media Over Their Hunter Biden Coverage in Epic Monologue
December 10, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy