The U.S. Capitol Police were “understaffed, insufficiently equipped, and inadequately trained” to protect the complex from the mob attack of Jan. 6, according to security experts reviewing the rampage who are recommending nearly 900 new officers and a retractable perimeter fence.

The report, authored by a team led by Ret. Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, identifies a host of inherent flaws in the Capitol’s intelligence gathering, communications structure and power hierarchy that hobbled efforts to repel rioters that day.

The analysts are recommending a long list of reforms to Capitol Hill security, from conspicuous infrastructure changes — like permanent but retractable fencing — to more obscure adjustments, like the adoption of a mounted unit to patrol the grounds on horses.

Another key proposal is to empower the chief of the Capitol Police force with the sole authority to summon the help of the National Guard and other law enforcement reinforcements in the case of emergencies. Currently, the other members of the Capitol Police Board, including the sergeants at arms in both chambers, must sign off on any such decision — a structure that’s been blamed for the delay in deploying Guard troops on Jan. 6.

On Monday, Honoré will be holding three separate briefings for lawmakers about his findings and recommendations.

