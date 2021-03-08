https://www.oann.com/switzerland-outlaws-islamic-veils-in-crackdown-of-terrorism/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=switzerland-outlaws-islamic-veils-in-crackdown-of-terrorism

UPDATED 8:04 AM PT – Monday, March 8, 2021

Citizens of Switzerland voted to outlaw face coverings in public, including a ban on Islamic veils. According to Swiss election officials on Sunday, 51.2 percent of voters cast their ballots in support of the ban. Only 48.8 percent voted against the ban.

Switzerland has banned the burka.

The referendum was called by the Swiss People’s Party who asserted that Islamic face coverings are preventing the integration of migrants into the Swiss society.

Party officials said the ban is necessary to curb Islamic extremism nad those who refuse to adopt secular values should leave Switzerland.

Islamic communities across Switzerland are expressing concerns with the new ban, but the nation’s security services said they are ready to respond to any potential challenges.

