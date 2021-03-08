https://www.oann.com/switzerland-outlaws-islamic-veils-in-crackdown-of-terrorism/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=switzerland-outlaws-islamic-veils-in-crackdown-of-terrorism

Monika Ruegsegger-Hurschler, National Councillor SVP, gives an interview at the meeting place of the supporters of the initiative to ban face coverings, in Bern on Sunday March 7, 2021. Swiss voters appeared on course Sunday to narrowly approve a proposal to ban face coverings, both the niqabs and burqas worn by a few Muslim women in the country and the ski masks and bandannas used by protesters. (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP)

UPDATED 8:04 AM PT – Monday, March 8, 2021

Citizens of Switzerland voted to outlaw face coverings in public, including a ban on Islamic veils. According to Swiss election officials on Sunday, 51.2 percent of voters cast their ballots in support of the ban. Only 48.8 percent voted against the ban.

The referendum was called by the Swiss People’s Party who asserted that Islamic face coverings are preventing the integration of migrants into the Swiss society.

Party officials said the ban is necessary to curb Islamic extremism nad those who refuse to adopt secular values should leave Switzerland.

Islamic communities across Switzerland are expressing concerns with the new ban, but the nation’s security services said they are ready to respond to any potential challenges.

