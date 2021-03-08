https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/teacher-quits-district-probes-saying-d-c-jan-6/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A Virginia public school teacher has resigned after the school district began investigating him over comments he made about the events of January 6, including violence at the U.S. Capitol.

Benjamin Plummer resigned from his position at Fred Lynn Middle School, part of the Prince William County Public Schools district, near D.C, according to Fox 5. He left the school in early February according to an email shared with The College Fix. However, local news organizations, including Fox 5, only reported his resignation last week.

“I am writing to share with you that your child’s social studies teacher has resigned from Prince William County Public Schools,” Hamish Brewer, the middle school’s principal, told parents via email on February 2.

