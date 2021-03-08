https://noqreport.com/2021/03/08/ten-reasons-biden-hasnt-made-his-state-of-the-union-address-in-no-particular-order/

Share the truth

It’s already March and the allegedly elected and newly inaugurated President of the United States has not addressed the nation in a meaningful way. Sure, he’s done a handful of speeches that he’s botched and came close to taking questions on a couple of occasions but for the most part we haven’t heard much from Joe Biden. Conspicuously, we have not had the previously scheduled, postponed, and indefinitely shuttered State of the Union address we would have expected to hear by now.

A list of satirical reasons for this was sent to me by author Chris Hernandez. It was so spot-on, I decided to take the list and write up my own thoughts on the matter. Though I’m writing the commentary, I’m crediting him as the author since they were his ideas. Here are his top-10 reasons:

He can’t think of anything else to lie about The rightfully elected President already gave it He did give it, but nobody watched it They can’t fit the teleprompters into the Whitehouse basement We don’t know. We’re still waiting for Jen Psaki to circle back to us on that one. They can’t find a suitable candidate for Joe’s brain transfusion He’s still negotiating the book rights to 1984 Joe keeps stammering over the phrase “Make masks and lockdowns great again” He’s worried Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris will both tear it up afterwards It’s against Fauci’s orders

The best part about satire is that it often touches closer to reality than we initially realize. Sometimes, they can even be prophetic, as the Babylon Bee has demonstrated on multiple occasions. But even as we joke about why Basement Biden is not doing much talking, we must also lament that this man is allegedly leading the nation and the free world.

Of course, many of us believe that he’s not actually in charge. Whether it’s Kamala Harris, Dr. Jill Biden, The Swamp, the Deep State, the Chinese Communist Party, George Soros, Bill Gates, or some other nefarious figures with their fingers on Biden’s puppet strings is not fully known yet. All of them have, at one point or another, demonstrated their control over the operations of the President, or at least his office.

We can chuckle all we want but we should be sincerely concerned. He’s not in charge of his own faculties, let alone the White House, let alone the country, let alone the free world. If not Joe Biden, then who’s running the show?

Watch the video from this episode on Rumble or Locals.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share the truth

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

