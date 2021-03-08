https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/08/the-bulwark-fully-embraces-their-role-as-intellectual-prostitutes-with-for-dummies-spin-on-h-r-1-aka-dems-horrendously-awful-for-the-people-act/

And to think we were worried that the “For the People Act” was bad legislation!

We could’ve saved ourselves a lot of handwringing if we’d just waited for The Bulwark to explain why it’s ackshually fantastic when you really look at it:

It’s neither a progressive nor partisan bill—it’s a pro-democracy bill that should appeal to Americans of all political backgrounds. What you need to know about H.R. 1 https://t.co/5OYDczURC5 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) March 8, 2021

What you need to know about H.R. 1 … according to these people:

Justin Florence is Co-Founder and Legal Director of Protect Democracy. He previously served in the Office of the White House Counsel as Special Assistant to the President and Associate Counsel to the President. Justin also worked for Senator Sheldon Whitehouse as Senior Counsel on the staff of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Outside of his service in government, Justin has also worked in private practice at Ropes & Gray LLP and O’Melveny & Myers LLP. Justin also served as a Fellow at the Georgetown Center on National Security and the Law, as well as a Law Clerk to the Honorable Diana Gribbon Motz on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. Rachel Homer is Counsel at Protect Democracy. She previously served in the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as for Senator Franken’s Senate Judiciary Committee staff. She also served as a Law Clerk to the Honorable Diane P. Wood on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals and the Honorable John D. Bates on the District Court for the District of Columbia.

conserving conservatism with op-eds from Obama/Whitehouse/Franken staffers? https://t.co/wpzL1RZmSY — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 8, 2021

Hey, if you can’t trust those people, who can you trust?

You have got to be kidding me. https://t.co/QkQVpHvXI3 — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) March 8, 2021

Stuff like thus makes me wonder if Bill Kristol and his gang were *ever* actually conservatives. — Jonathan Smith (@Archimusik) March 8, 2021

Happy to help – No, they are not, never have been. — Brent aka Blacklion (@BlacklionCTA) March 8, 2021

There’s absolutely nothing Trump could ever tweet that could be one millionth as damaging to this country as H.R. 1. These intellectual prostitutes left over money and power. It’s that simple. https://t.co/gVxlUaHGZP — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 8, 2021

Honestly, it’s difficult to reach any other conclusion at this point.

The Bulwark whoring itself out for one of the most radical, Constitution-shredding power grabs by the federal government in history is where it was always going to end the minute Bill Kristol whored himself out for Pierre Omidyar’s cash. https://t.co/UmBorZ9vJs — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 8, 2021

The Bulwark isn’t a bulwark against anything, other than integrity.

