https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/guy-runs-outfit-joe-biden-forgets-name-pentagon-name-secretary-defense-video/

78-year-old Joe Biden is falling apart right before our eyes.

Joe Biden on Monday announced he nominated two female generals for 4-star combatant commands.

During his announcement, Joe Biden totally forgot the name of the Pentagon, as well as the name of his Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin.

“I want to thank the — former general, I keep calling him General — the guy who runs that outfit over there. I want to make sure we thank the Secretary,” said Biden as his babysitter Kamala Harris lurked in the background.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Supreme Court Dismisses President Trump and Attorney Lin Wood’s Final Election Challenge Without Comment

The media props up Joe Biden and continues to ignore his obvious dementia.

WATCH:

Whoops: Biden forgets the name of the Pentagon, as well as the name of his secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin pic.twitter.com/ZtcgHLBIAO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

