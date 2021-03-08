https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/03/the-march-4th-inauguration-conspiracy-theory-may-have-been-a-psyop-by-the-left-to-discredit-trump-supporters

Subscribe to Let’s Talk Right Now on Apple Podcasts.

The MAGA crowd has been attempting to hold onto hope that President Donald Trump will expose voter fraud once-and-for-all, exposing Joe Biden as a fraudulent President and be re-instated as POTUS. This has led to multiple conspiracy theories that have spread through MAGA circles that have simply panned out to not be true.

Before moving on, I want to be clear: the 2020 Election was stolen. That is a fact. Donald Trump actually won the election fair and square. Even if you ignore the rampant voter fraud that allegedly took place using Dominion voting machines and all of the eyewitness testimony and video footage of voter fraud taking place, the simply fact that election laws were changed illegally should’ve been enough to overturn the election. However, the establishment refused to allow that to happen.

When you have a majority of Americans that know that their candidate rightfully won the election, yet “officially” lost, it can be extremely frustrating. You feel like your voice and vote have been taken away. It is easy to cling onto whatever hope that you can find, even if it’s a theory that simply does not have the evidence to back it up.

The “final hope” for many Trump voters was March 4th. According to this theory that took hold within MAGA circles, America stopped being a Constitutional Republican in 1871 and became a corporation instead. During Trump’s presidency, he was working to take us back to a Constitutional Republic. March 4th was the date that used to be used for Inauguration Day. So, somebody put two and two together and created this theory that Donald Trump was going to expose the 2020 Election as being stolen, get inaugurated as POTUS and take us back to the Constitutional Republic that we should be. Unfortunately, that did not pan out.

The Democrats hijacked this narrative to discredit Conservatives and Trump supporters once again. In the same way that they’ve been using the January 6th fiasco as justification to treat the MAGA crowd as domestic terrorists, they’ve been using this new conspiracy theory as justification for warning of an “imminent threat” to the Capitol. They said the same thing about January 20th (Inauguration Day), when there was really no threat. Now they made this claim about March 4th. Again, there was really no threat and nothing actually happened.

This all seems like a ploy to keep the military in Washington DC, treating our Capitol like a military occupation. Many are asking the logical question… what are the Democrats attempting to do with all of this? Think about it, they are planning on keeping the military in Washington DC and the Capitol behind a fence for months on end. Is this just an attempt to make America believe that we are facing an imminent threat from the evil Trump supporters? Or is there something else going on altogether? Only time will tell.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

