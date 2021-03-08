https://noqreport.com/2021/03/08/the-only-thing-that-can-stop-gavin-newsoms-recall-is-if-the-system-is-rigged-which-it-is/

In a normal year and a normal state, efforts to recall a governor that yields 2 million signatures when less than 1.5 million valid ones are necessary would be considered successful. But this is 2021 and the state in question is California which means it’s hit or miss. The efforts to recall Governor Gavin Newsom may or may not be successful despite the team meeting their goals.

Before we get into it, let me get the takeaway on the table. If you are a registered voter in California who recognizes the dereliction of leadership from Governor Newsom, you MUST find a place to sign the petition and make it happen immediately. Reach out to RecallGavin2020.com for details.

The Governor, Democrats, and their teams are going to do everything they can to invalidate signed petitions. This could end up being the most hypocritical, rigged political action of the year because we experienced a 2020 presidential election in which Democrats dismissed any semblance of signature verification across the board. Suddenly, they’re big fans of the notion of accuracy and they’re willing to take extreme measures to prevent their “icon” from being taken down over something petty like horrendous governance.

The group behind this is doing everything they can. According to The Post Millennial:

The organizers of the recall effort against California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom announced Sunday that they have collected enough signatures to put the special election on the ballot.

At a press conference in Sacramento, organizers claimed they have gathered 1,927,000 signatures in support of the recall, more than a week ahead of the March 17 deadline. Recall organizers said they still plan to try to reach 2 million before that date.

Organizer Orrin Heatlie said in a statement, “We have cleared another milestone, and now we are entering the final stretch of this part of the official campaign to remove California Governor Gavin Newsom from power and office.”

Elections officials still need to verify that 1,497,709 of the signatures are valid and come from registered California voters before the special election can be scheduled.

“This is now a national and worldwide story. The media is dialed into our campaign and we will continue to tell the real story behind this movement,” said Randy Economy, Senior Advisor of RecallGavin2020.

In 2003, a similar scenario found an unpopular Democratic Governor Gray Davis facing recall. Out of the 1.6 million signatures collected, around a quarter million were invalid. By those standards, the efforts to recall Newsom should be on solid ground to achieve their goals. But unlike 2003, the 2021 version is already rife with attacks from the left in an effort to subvert the will of the people.

The bottom line: Don’t get complacent. We need to get as many signatures in the final days of the drive as possible.

If signature verification, which California Democrats suddenly embrace, is used to prevent Gavin Newsom from being recalled, then the Republic is truly broken. Should we prepare for a statewide revolt?

