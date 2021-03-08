https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/08/this-is-infuriating-stimulus-erases-650-million-shortfall-for-nancy-pelosis-city-chuck-schumer-cheers-elimination-of-ny-state-deficit/

It’s been apparent for quite a while that the new legislation Democrats call a “Covid relief bill” is the porkiest of pork-a-paloozas to come out of Congress in history. Also it might not surprise you that Nancy Pelosi’s hometown is reportedly getting bailed out big time:

New: The federal stimulus package will erase the majority of San Francisco’s projected $650 million budget deficit over the next two years, saving City Hall from having to make painful service cuts and layoffs. For now. https://t.co/4uO0ig5OG0 via @sfchronicle — Trisha Thadani (@TrishaThadani) March 9, 2021

Unreal.

Isn’t Pelosi from San Francisco? Probably just a coincidence. https://t.co/gJEkPq1dqL — Joe Tundra Walker (@joedieseldodge) March 9, 2021

Oh, totally.

We just bailed out a bunch of failing entities with taxpayer dollars without making them make any changes to address the reasons they were failing in the first place. All while pretending it was a Covid relief bill. https://t.co/c7eFshAkwT — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 9, 2021

The real reason for Pelosi’s big stimulus bill. SF was in big trouble. Massive budget hole. No consequences for bad decisions. https://t.co/pPBb82rcyG — Real Developments (@pdubdev) March 9, 2021

Example #2414 that the “COVID relief” bill was just another Democrat wish list. Never let a tragedy go to waste. https://t.co/ScfkemvMjQ — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) March 9, 2021

And you wonder why no republican voted for it. https://t.co/PseiPldxjs — Keith Hartwig (@txkahart) March 9, 2021

Pain teaches lessons. This is infuriating. https://t.co/Qu28qYdPcq — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) March 9, 2021

They took your money and bailed out a failing Democrat city… https://t.co/yxMmCgyGgK — Aaron Harper (@Aaronjh49) March 9, 2021

And not just cities. Sen. Chuck Schumer is thrilled about what the bill — ostensibly disguised as a Covid relief measure — will do for his entire state:

Schumer: federal pandemic relief eliminates NYS deficit https://t.co/VkPBeP0Imh pic.twitter.com/QGiHGGj8g6 — New York Post (@nypost) March 9, 2021

Ok. Thanks to @SenSchumer NYS budget deficit for this year is….. Zero, nada, niete, zilch (NY terms) — Angelo Roefaro (@AngeloRoefaro) March 8, 2021

Just like that politicians in New York won’t have to face the consequences of their own horrendous decisions:

The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package passed by the US Senate wipes out New York State’s projected budget deficit — possibly negating the need for hefty tax hikes or spending cuts, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office said Monday. “Ok. Thanks to @SenSchumer NYS budget deficit for this year is…..Zero, nada, niete, zilch (NY terms),” Schumer spokesman Angelo Roefaro tweeted.

“Thanks to Sen. Schumer”? How about some love for the people who will be paying the price in several ways for what’s happened?

Which had nothing to do with covid — P-E-Z (@pez1963) March 9, 2021

Now the NYS deficits are eliminated they will work on trying to get them back as soon as possible. — canyoureadthist (@canyoureadthist) March 9, 2021

They spit in your face and laugh https://t.co/Blc5UCaCE2 — No Strings On Me (@NoStrings_on_Me) March 9, 2021

Reminder this was always about politics and power not COVID relief https://t.co/UrJ29EZz28 — James Jay Carafano (@JJCarafano) March 9, 2021

But you got $1400 bucks of your own money. You should feel lied to. https://t.co/d2DEUReaFZ — Homer (@Spoken_Easy) March 9, 2021

Btw these idiots passed a bill that bails out nyc and California being in debt. Look at that. Nancy got what she wanted. https://t.co/UQ1DJol5lY — 🦍Emperor Daddy🦍 (@Dariusr0berts) March 9, 2021

There’s a certain ‘crime does pay’ vibe to all of this. https://t.co/zutIIydebw — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) March 9, 2021

The Democrats have been emboldened beyond belief, and they haven’t even had full control in DC for two months. It’s bound to get worse:

My god. The title says “..What about the next one?” — Amy (@AmyOtto8) March 9, 2021

Pelosi has promised two more. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 9, 2021

Just wonderful.

