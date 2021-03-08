https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/08/this-is-infuriating-stimulus-erases-650-million-shortfall-for-nancy-pelosis-city-chuck-schumer-cheers-elimination-of-ny-state-deficit/

It’s been apparent for quite a while that the new legislation Democrats call a “Covid relief bill” is the porkiest of pork-a-paloozas to come out of Congress in history. Also it might not surprise you that Nancy Pelosi’s hometown is reportedly getting bailed out big time:

Unreal.

Oh, totally.

And not just cities. Sen. Chuck Schumer is thrilled about what the bill — ostensibly disguised as a Covid relief measure — will do for his entire state:

Just like that politicians in New York won’t have to face the consequences of their own horrendous decisions:

The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package passed by the US Senate wipes out New York State’s projected budget deficit — possibly negating the need for hefty tax hikes or spending cuts, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office said Monday.

“Ok. Thanks to @SenSchumer NYS budget deficit for this year is…..Zero, nada, niete, zilch (NY terms),” Schumer spokesman Angelo Roefaro tweeted.

“Thanks to Sen. Schumer”? How about some love for the people who will be paying the price in several ways for what’s happened?

The Democrats have been emboldened beyond belief, and they haven’t even had full control in DC for two months. It’s bound to get worse:

Just wonderful.

