We’ve been spending a good bit of time writing about the incredible amount of buyer’s remorse we’re seeing from Biden voters (because it warms our evil, conservative hearts) but this is the first time we’ve laughed out loud covering one.

This interview really says it all …

LOL this Biden voter: Those bombs they’re dropping in Syria are kinda expensive for a dude who owes me $2,000. pic.twitter.com/AykyT5nlrh — Caleb Hull (I’m With the CCP Don’t Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) March 8, 2021

Even CNN is airing interviews of disgruntled Biden voters. LOL.

Man, you KNOW it’s bad.

You just can’t make this stuff up! 😂🙄😳😂 https://t.co/J68xCRdWwT — Cindy (@asheborn57) March 8, 2021

The jokes are literally writing themselves.

Thanks, Biden voters.

Clearly 16 year olds should not be voting – even adults have trouble casting their votes wisely China Joe received 80M votes (really) 🤔 https://t.co/voW0713WQc — sagacity (@NewfoundStudio) March 8, 2021

That quote is amazing. https://t.co/F3NUV98aaE — Nathan Martin (@NathanMartin) March 8, 2021

If by amazing they mean hilarious and absolutely painful then yes.

What a quote. America First candidates, especially Pres. Trump, need to quote this in every single one of their ads.#maga #kag #walkaway https://t.co/bJoG8sQmzp — Renard N. Bansale (@BlueFox94) March 8, 2021

Sorry, but these folks were far more worried about mean Trump tweets than they were with this economy and the future of this country. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have voted for the guy who’s been in an elected office for nearly five decades and the country is no better off because of him. And sure, gas prices are shooting through the roof, people have gone back to not being able to afford their insulin, AND we’re bombing countries in the Middle East again but at least orange man bad didn’t win.

Or something.

***

