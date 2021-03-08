https://www.dailywire.com/news/too-bad-megyn-kelly-wont-back-down-after-meghan-oprah-criticism-deemed-racist

Journalist Megyn Kelly told critics to “grow up” in a fiery tweet posted Monday after she was accused of “racism” for daring to criticize Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and host Oprah Winfrey.

Notably, Kelly also blasted Duke of Sussex Prince Harry for his claims of victimhood.

“So…any criticism of Meghan or – Oprah (God forbid!)-is not allowed bc…it’s racist?” Kelly posted to Twitter on Monday. “Well, too bad.”

“Unlike the paternalistic wokesters trying to protect this famous millionaire/billionaire pair (who chose to go on TV),” she added, “I see them as fully capable of taking a few barbs.”

“Grow up.”

Markel and her husband Prince Harry sat down with Winfrey for a lengthy in-person interview that aired Sunday night on CBS.

Gaining media traction, Markle and Prince Harry lobbed unspecific allegations of racism against the royal family. Winfrey, as highlighted by Kelly, did not press for specifics.

“Markle made the explosive charge that someone inside the royal family had told her husband Prince Harry while she was pregnant with their son Archie that they were concerned about how dark the skin of the child would be,” The Daily Wire reported Monday.

Markle said her husband “had spoken to a close family member on the subject of their future child’s skin color,” according Oprah Magazine.

“That conversation I’m never going to share. But at the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked. I’m not comfortable sharing it,” the prince reportedly said.

“They were concerned that if he were too brown that that would be a problem?” Winfrey asked. Markle responded, “I wasn’t able to follow up. If that’s the assumption you’re making…that would be a safe one.”

Captioning a clip of the interview, Kelly posted, “In which [Meghan & Harry] pretend that no royal has had it worse in the press than they have. Give me a break. Have you ever seen such privileged people wallowing in their own (perceived) victimhood like this?”

“Meghan’s only regret is believing the Royals that they would protect her and Harry. So she made no mistakes other than failing to realize how bad the Royals are,” the journalist mocked.

Underscoring her point, Kelly posted an article referencing Markle’s beef with her father. “Everyone victimizes Meghan! Everyone! The palace! The press!” she wrote. “Even her dad – who had no money, no clue, and was swept up in a whirlwind of press he had zero understanding of how to handle – he too is a villain!”

“She is – again – the victim. It never stops,” added Kelly.

Similarly, Kelly retweeted a satirical post from The Babylon Bee, titled, “Meghan Markle Inspires Millions Of Young Girls With Message That No Matter How Famous, Rich, And Powerful They Are, They Will Always Be Oppressed.”

Oprah was hit with criticism, too.

“If Oprah doesn’t ask Harry which family member allegedly told him they were worried about how dark Archie’s skin would be, it will be a total dereliction of duty,” Kelly said Sunday night, as the interview was airing.

“Oprah stayed too broad-I wanted more: ‘who?…Be specific…what exactly did they say? Who was jealous of M after Australia? How did u know that? What do you mean ur family hasn’t “educated themselves” the way u have? They’re racists? WHO?’” Kelly critiqued. “Eventually they’d have to get specific.”

