https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-cease-desist-rnc-name

Former President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee fired up a feud over the use of his name and likeness, and neither are backing down.

The former president had his lawyers send the RNC a “cease and desist” letter demanding that it stop using his likeness in its fundraising efforts.

On Monday, RNC chief counsel Justin Riemer sent off a fiery response to Trump attorney Alex Cannon, saying that the committee had “every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals.”

Trump’s lawyers had sent the letter to the RNC on Friday, with similar letters sent to the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

That letter demanded those organizations “immediately cease and desist the unauthorized use of President Donald J. Trump’s name, image, and/or likeness in all fundraising, persuasion, and/or issue speech.”

Fundraising letters and campaigns using Trump’s name are reportedly the most effective ways to raise money for Republicans who are allied to his persona.

Politico reported that an NRCC spokesperson declined to comment on how it would respond to the demand from Trump’s lawyers, while the NRSC did not respond to a request for a comment.

Despite refusing the demand from Trump’s lawyers, Riemer went on to thank Trump for his support.

“The RNC is grateful for the past and continued support President Trump has given to the committee and it looks forward to working with him to elect Republicans across the country,” Riemer added.

Some saw the effort by Trump as part of a revenge plot against the Republicans who voted to impeach him in the House and Senate. He has vowed to support pro-Trump Republicans who are challenging in primary elections the Republicans who were disloyal to him.

Here’s more about the Trump feud with the GOP:







Panel: Trump Sends CEASE AND DESIST For Likeness TO GOP, Are They Screwed?



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

