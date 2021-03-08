https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/twitter-suspends-kassam-again/

Twitter suspended the account of National Pulse Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam for mocking the size of President Biden’s YouTube audience.

The latest in a recent string of temporary suspensions of his account, Kassam’s offending tweet focused on the small audience watching the event “President Biden delivers remarks on the American Rescue Plan.”

Three people are waiting for Biden to speak on livestream this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/olxeSOVbRD — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 6, 2021

Kassam later added to the thread: “Remember, they claim he got 81 MILLION votes. Honeslty I’m starting to believe he didn’t get 18 MILLION.”

KASSAM’S FLAGGED TWEET.

As a result, Twitter “temporarily limited some of [Kassam’s] account features” for 12 hours.

NOTICE SENT TO KASSAM.

“We have determined that you have violated the Twitter Rules, so we’ve temporarily limited some of your account features,” a Twitter notice adds before informing Kasam his account can only send direct messages to followers.

