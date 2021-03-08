https://justthenews.com/government/congress/two-republican-senators-place-holds-haalands-nomination-head-interior?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

GOP Sens. Steve Daines of Montana and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming have placed holds on Rep. Deb Haaland’s nomination to serve as Interior Secretary.

While the holds will delay the Senate confirmation vote on President Biden’s nominee, Haaland, a New Mexico Democrat, is expected to ultimately be confirmed to the post and become the nation’s first Native American Cabinet secretary.

“I will be forcing debate on Rep. Haaland’s nomination to @Interior,” Daines tweeted. “Her record is clear: she opposes pipelines & fossil fuels, ignores science when it comes to wildlife management & wants to ban trapping on public lands.”

“Wyoming is the largest net exporter of energy in the U.S. We produce 15x the amount of energy we consume,” Lummis tweeted. “We produce the most natural gas from federal leases in the nation. Deb Haaland at Interior won’t just put Wyoming at risk, but American energy independence.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

