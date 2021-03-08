https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/08/vanity-fair-scoop-on-andrew-cuomos-covid19-book-deal-suggests-one-hell-of-a-motive-for-a-cover-up/

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo set out to capitalize on the pandemic, and it looks like he did exactly that when he wrote his auto-hagiography, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic”:

Vanity Fair reports Crown Books paid Gov Andrew Cuomo ‘at least low- to mid-seven figures’ for his COVID book. https://t.co/MaE2ua1jyQ — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 8, 2021

More from Vanity Fair:

The scandals swirling around Andrew Cuomo have reignited speculation about the memoir he published last year, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic, highlighting his then heralded handling of New York’s coronavirus emergency. The biggest curiosity of all remains the size of Cuomo’s book deal with Crown, a subsidiary of Penguin Random House. The governor has declined to specify how much he got for the book, saying in August, “You’ll see it on my financial disclosure,” the deadline for which is May 15. But the talk among sources familiar with the deal is that the book sold for at least low to mid-seven figures, which is a blockbuster sum by industry standards. Cuomo has said he would donate a portion of his earnings from the book to an unspecified COVID-19-related charity.

At least low to mid-seven figures, eh? How interesting!

of course https://t.co/GURZR9sRzC — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 8, 2021

Of course.

Money shredder go brrrrrr. https://t.co/f8dP8MiUXe — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 8, 2021

Taken to the cleaners by a shyster who should have known he would be eventually caught. https://t.co/ZnSNuVYSIe — John Fund (@johnfund) March 8, 2021

Looks like Andrew Cuomo will have made out like a bandit, in more ways than one.

That’s one hell of a motive for a cover-up. https://t.co/FOVBkq8HX0 — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) March 8, 2021

No kidding. Cuomo wasn’t about to let a few thousand deaths get in the way of his paycheck.

How many dollars is that for each person his policies killed? https://t.co/UQrgnZWcVv — Everything Is Stupid (@BleenishGurple) March 8, 2021

what was the price of dead grandmas and grandpas in New York? millions. https://t.co/kXhJVouM0G — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) March 8, 2021

Andrew Cuomo is pretty much irredeemable at this point, but if he really wants to put those seven figures where his big mouth is, this would be a good place to start:

That money should go to the families who lost loved ones in nursing homes. https://t.co/RRS1lrsDtA — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) March 8, 2021

… and the families of the elderly who died as a result of his actions due to COVID should sue him for every penny and then some. — Wooden Nickel (@WoodenNickelTX) March 8, 2021

