We’ve seen so few people who actually enjoyed Oprah’s interview of Prince Harry and Yoko … sorry, Meghan … that when we came across S.E. Cupp fawning all over Oprah we did sort of an all-over body cringe thing.

Oprah was the queen of gaslighting last night and she helped Harry and his bride serve up the Royal family, all while the Queen’s husband is in the hospital and is very ill.

But you know, CNN is gonna CNN:

Kurt Schlichter responded to her Oprah fan-girling:

Yes, yes he can.

And thank goodness for that,

At the very least, both the interview and Cupp’s slobbering all over Oprah.

And you thought 2020 sucked.

We’re going to guess somewhere around 2016.

Why not both?

