https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/08/vox-er-aaron-rupars-take-on-north-korea-style-fox-friends-segment-supports-the-theory-that-msm-are-so-terrified-of-ron-desantis-video/

Vox’s Aaron Rupar, who is nothing if not intellectually honest, appears to be disturbed by a recent “FOX & Friends” segment on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

Fox & Friends did a North Korea-style personality cult package for Ron DeSantis, for some reason pic.twitter.com/foGcw7LMmf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 8, 2021

Wow, if we didn’t know any better, we’d swear we were in North Korea right now.

If this isn’t N. Korea style journalism by @FoxNews then idk what is. https://t.co/bbnq8aY6cf — Corkey94 (@BryanCork2) March 8, 2021

Well, based on that take, we’re pretty confident that you in fact do not know what North Korea-style journalism is.

Can you imagine MSNBC doings something like this for any Democrat? RIght-wing media wouldn’t shut up about it for a decade. https://t.co/qSpWH7Hin4 — Micah (@MicahFaulkner12) March 8, 2021

Yes, just imagine!

“Day in the life” packages on elected officials like this are incredibly common. There’s little commentary, just showing him in action. You want to see North Korea-style media let’s rewind to the weeping theatrical coverage of the Biden inauguration. https://t.co/JoBQcfFML5 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 8, 2021

Can we get Drew Holden in here, please?

There are so many good @voxdotcom options to choose from. pic.twitter.com/Idjt74QIu8 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 8, 2021

And those are just scratching the surface.

Meanwhile, this man’s entire TL is a Biden cult slobber fest. https://t.co/VcLqMe2jY7 — Xalifornia Xhad 🏄🏼‍♂️😎🌴 (@CJayMahoney) March 8, 2021

And Aaron Rupar’s far from the only smug journalist with a habit of slobbering over politicians.

Wait till @atrupar checks out CNN’s coverage last year of Andrew Cuomo. He will be gobsmacked. https://t.co/suuXjbzB6k — Glen Bolger (@posglen) March 8, 2021

What like CNN did for 6 months with Andrew Cuomo while he was killing thousands of people? https://t.co/U1uQFWNOKg — Jack Bishop (@RealJackDBishop) March 8, 2021

(Aaron has not paid attention to the summer coverage of Andrew Cuomo or most of the coverage of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.) https://t.co/cPGRbNCjwQ — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) March 8, 2021

MSNBC, at least 12/7 for the duration of both terms, for President Obama. https://t.co/YvBAexD7i5 — HumphreyBohun (@HumphreyBohun) March 8, 2021

Did it cover his dogs and favorite type of ice cream or the job he was hired to do? https://t.co/k4622HdMAN — BAReplies (@BAReplies) March 8, 2021

Aaron Rupar thinks what he’s doing is journalism.

Aaron doesn’t realize this sort of “coverage” helps DeSantis because it’s so sensationalized. https://t.co/9o3a0RRzBD — kaitlin, RINO oatmeal raisin cookie (@thefactualprep) March 8, 2021

Aaron Rupar definitely isn’t doing progressive journalists any favors. He’s just laying all their cards out there, right on the table.

The Democrats going after Desantis non stop tells you how fearful they are of him. https://t.co/FUk2x4pY9N — Dominic DiMatteo (@DominicDimatte1) March 8, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

