https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/03/08/vox-journalist-triggered-by-ron-desantis-media-coverage-gets-hilariously-hoisted-with-his-own-petard-n339576
About The Author
Related Posts
Dan Crenshaw Defends Liz Cheney's Vote to Impeach Trump: 'We Can Disagree Without Tearing Each Other Apart'
January 14, 2021
Paging Jake Tapper: Biden Team Fusses With Twitter Over Follower Counts in the Middle of a Pandemic
January 15, 2021
Minneapolis Politicians Who Backed Defunding the Police Suddenly Denying It as Crime and Murder Surge
December 17, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy