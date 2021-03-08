https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/08/wapo-op-ed-explains-why-comedians-are-struggling-to-parody-joe-biden-and-people-have-thoughts/

Everybody knows that when liberal late-night “comedians” feature parodies of Democrats, they’re most often done in a very positive, non-critical way — and that includes Saturday Night Live. When it comes to Republicans the parodies often follow whatever the DNC narrative of the day happens to be. But now that Joe Biden is in the White House, the Washington Post has published an op-ed that claims the new president has presented a conundrum for comedians:

Opinion: Comedians are struggling to parody Biden. Let’s hope this doesn’t last. https://t.co/UlCyzOlAXI — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 8, 2021

“Struggling” to parody Biden, or “refusing” to?

Yeah, we’re going to lean toward that second option.

He’s a geriatric, demented racist. If they can’t find a way to make fun of that, they aren’t comedians cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/XWajdb4hVW — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) March 8, 2021

If comedians are “struggling” to parody a guy who’s practically a walking “kick me” sign for comedy, it’s for one of two reasons: 1. They’re shitty comedians who should stick to their day jobs, or 2. It’s suddenly become dangerous to parody the President without repercussions. https://t.co/tUsNSODZ5u — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) March 8, 2021

I could think a dozen angles to this in an afternoon, and if you can’t you shouldn’t be in comedy. https://t.co/TeE4vHeoOY — Jeremy Biltz (@JeremyBiltz) March 8, 2021

Now this is just pathetic. You cannot expect us to take this seriously, WaPo https://t.co/mTQ8wXtJfo — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) March 8, 2021

Oh, please. The man is a walking, talking, punchline. — I’m not a crisis. I’m a challenge. (@PeterDeGiglio) March 8, 2021

LOL. President Biden is gaffe-tastic. The only reason that comedians might “struggle” is because the Progressive Left has made everything “unacceptable.” The Late Great Robin Williams didn’t “struggle.”https://t.co/INNWW5mxJI https://t.co/SafZJlPDJA — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) March 8, 2021

