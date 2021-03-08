https://pjmedia.com/podcasts/bryan-preston/2021/03/08/watch-beto-biden-samurai-darth-vader-and-gun-control-n1430889

If you’re anything like me, while you like a good docu-drama you’d prefer the drama part to stay in the past. We’re not afforded that luxury. Between the pandemic, the lockdowns, defunding the police, a border crisis (of Joe Biden’s own making), and now a drive to disarm law-abiding Americans while crime is surging, life is getting pretty spicy.

In this episode of C’Mon Now! I take a look at a moment from history in a new Netflix docu-drama, Age of Samurai, which may not exactly parallel current events but it does rhyme.

Plus, I defend George Lucas — probably for the last time. Click to watch.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

