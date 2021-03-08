https://hannity.com/media-room/wheres-randy-andy-cuomo-closes-vaccine-site-tour-to-the-press-as-allegations-pile-up/
CUOMO SPEAKS: Embattled Governor Releases Statement, Says Actions ‘May Have Been Insensitive’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.01.21
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement over the weekend after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced in the media; saying some of his actions “may have been insensitive” or “too personal.”
“I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended,” said the Governor.
— Luis Ferré-Sadurní (@luisferre) February 28, 2021
“I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that,” he added.
PELOSI 2015: ‘Too Many Women are Sexually Assaulted, Joined Andrew Cuomo to Discuss Why’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.02.21
A 2015 tweet from Speaker Nancy Pelosi resurfaced on social media Tuesday; showing the top Democrat flanked with Governor Andrew Cuomo to discuss why “too many women are sexually assaulted while in college.”
“Too many women are sexually assaulted while in college. Joined @NYGovCuomo to discuss why #EnoughIsEnough!” posted Pelosi on Twitter.
Too many women are sexually assaulted while in college. Joined @NYGovCuomo to discuss why #EnoughIsEnough! pic.twitter.com/nDSkT3fTYj
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 11, 2015
Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton weighed-in Tuesday on allegations of sexual misconduct against Governor Andrew Cuomo; saying the accusations “raise serious questions” and deserve a thorough investigation.
“These stories are difficult to read, and the allegations brought forth raise serious questions that the women who have come forward and all New Yorkers deserve answers to,” said Clinton in a statement.
Clinton: Sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo “raise serious questions,” deserve investigation https://t.co/0JunXm2ALX pic.twitter.com/4f61g9AWvd
— The Hill (@thehill) March 2, 2021
“I’m glad to see that there will be a full, independent, and thorough investigation,” she added.
Read the full report at The Hill.