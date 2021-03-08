https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/542116-white-house-large-number-to-receive-1400-checks-this-month

The White House said Monday that many Americans who qualify for $1,400 stimulus checks will receive them by the end of the month, as President BidenJoe BidenLawmakers, activists remember civil rights icons to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ Fauci predicts high schoolers will receive coronavirus vaccinations this fall Biden nominates female generals whose promotions were reportedly delayed under Trump MORE’s coronavirus relief measure nears passage.

“The Treasury Department is working on what this looks like and what the processing looks like,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiMississippi governor defends ending mask mandate Border crisis creates new risks for Biden Cruz puts hold on Biden’s CIA nominee MORE said Monday. “We expect a large number of Americans to receive relief by the end of the month, but in terms of the mechanics of it, Treasury just has to work through that.”

Psaki’s remarks come as the House is poised to vote on Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package after it passed the Senate over the weekend. The package includes funding for $1,400 direct payments to go to Americans who make up to $75,000, heads of households who make up to $112,500 and married couples who jointly make up to $150,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be the third round of stimulus payments sent to most Americans, after $1,200 and $600 payments approved by Congress last year.

Asked whether there was concern about the potential for a backlog given that some direct payments were delayed last year, Psaki said that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Janet Louise YellenThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by ExxonMobil – Senate begins marathon vote-a-rama before .9T COVID-19 relief passage The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Virus relief bill headed for weekend vote Debt to break WWII record by 2031 MORE is “focused like a laser” on ensuring there is a process to ensure that assistance gets out as quickly as possible.

Biden said over the weekend that the direct payments should start being distributed this month.

“This plan will get checks out the door, starting this month, to the American people who so desperately need the help, many of whom are lying in bed at night, staring at the ceiling, wondering, ‘Will I lose my job, if I haven’t already? Will I lose my insurance? Will I lose my home?’ ” Biden said Saturday following the Senate passage of the bill.

The House will take up the bill on Tuesday and is expected to pass it, meaning that it could be ready for Biden’s signature as soon as the same day.

Psaki’s remarks on Monday indicated that the Treasury would provide more guidance on distribution of the checks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

