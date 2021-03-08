https://www.dailywire.com/news/white-house-praises-harry-and-meghans-courage-over-oprah-interview

White House press secretary Jen Psaki took a moment out of her Monday conference to praise Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for opening up about “mental health” in a two-hour no-holds-barred interview with Oprah Winfrey which aired Sunday night.

Psaki was asked how President Joe Biden felt about the interview, and whether he had comments on “the racism [Harry and Meghan] felt,” which they claim drove them to leave the United Kingdom and set up shop in Montecito, California.

“Let me first say, obviously, many of us caught the interview, as many Americans did, and around the world,” Psaki said.

“For anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health, and tell their own personal story, that takes courage,” Psaki continued, before saying that Biden himself would not comment on the interview.

The interview, which aired to mixed reviews Sunday night, featured the formerly royal pair telling all to the former talk show queen and detailing a laundry list of issues they had with the royal family that led them to quit as working royals in an unprecedented move last year, and leave the UK for North America. The pair spent several months in a secluded location in Canada before moving to Los Angeles, where they first rented a mansion from mega-producer Tyler Perry before purchasing a $14 million Montecito home for themselves.

The pair said they made the jump to preserve their “mental health” and to escape the racism of the royal family and British press. In the interview, Meghan also spoke about her struggles with mental health during her pregnancy and claimed to have been suicidal but was refused help.

“Look, I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it, to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered. But I knew that if I didn’t say it that I would do it—and I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought,” she said of her suicidal thoughts.

“And I remember how [Harry] just cradled me and I was, I went to the institution and said that I needed to go somewhere to get help, said that I’ve never felt this way before and I need to go somewhere, and they said I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution,” she continued.

She said she went through with engagements because she was afraid of “being left alone.”

The details of Meghan’s claim are murky, particularly given that Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, have both said they’ve sought treatment for mental health issues and both are intimately connected to several prominent mental health charities. In a later portion of the interview, Harry appeared to suggest that the pair did not seek help from the royal family.

