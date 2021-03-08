https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/08/who-is-running-our-country-biden-cant-recall-name-of-defense-sec-defaults-to-the-guy-who-runs-that-outfit-over-there/

Members of the media have been questioning why President Biden has shattered the record for the number of days in office without having held a press conference, but evidence as to why the administration is avoiding that comes up almost daily.

Here’s the latest example:

Whoops: Biden forgets the name of the Pentagon, as well as the name of his secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin pic.twitter.com/ZtcgHLBIAO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2021

The Secretary of Defense, otherwise known as…

“the guy who runs that outfit over there” — Infinite Dreams (@7thSon1988) March 8, 2021

Yikes.

If Trump did this CNN would have a medical doctor on talking about dementia. — Michael (@michael_esq1) March 8, 2021

There is absolutely no doubt about that.

He didn’t have Jill there to whisper into his ear — ☘️Neanderthal New Yorker ☘️ (@tappy1008) March 8, 2021

JFC. This guy is a train wreck. https://t.co/dagBs0ps4O — Ryan 🇺🇸👨‍👩‍👧‍👦⚾️🥎☠️🐺 (@krashafamily) March 8, 2021

This guy got 81 million votes, the most popular President in American history.👇🏼 https://t.co/VHvoLUGbjy — Tyche (@michael_pistis) March 8, 2021

Forgets his mask and doesn’t take any questions either. https://t.co/REXNeDtzJ9 — Dog Faced Pony Soldier™ (@D0gFacedPony) March 8, 2021

The reason they don’t want Biden to take questions is self-explanatory at this point.

