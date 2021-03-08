https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/08/who-is-running-our-country-biden-cant-recall-name-of-defense-sec-defaults-to-the-guy-who-runs-that-outfit-over-there/

Members of the media have been questioning why President Biden has shattered the record for the number of days in office without having held a press conference, but evidence as to why the administration is avoiding that comes up almost daily.

Here’s the latest example:

The Secretary of Defense, otherwise known as…

Yikes.

There is absolutely no doubt about that.

The reason they don’t want Biden to take questions is self-explanatory at this point.

