The New York Times (NYT) dug into Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley’s past for a piece suggesting he’s changed since coming into “power,” even managing to get a comment from his prom date.

Critics swiftly called out the article on Twitter after its publication, with many specifically pointing out the prom date interview and poking fun at it.

“I’ve been very disappointed to see who he has become,” Hawley’s former prom date Kristen Ruehter-Thompson told the NYT for the piece, adding that Hawley’s father was “more of the influence” and that “there were always discussions of [former conservative radio host] Rush Limbaugh.”

The NYT article explored Hawley’s background following his decision to object to certification of the 2020 election results. (RELATED: Josh Hawley Watches Impeachment Trial From Visitor’s Gallery)

Radio host Dana Loesch called the prom date addition “[p]eak 2021 journalisming.” Barstool sports blogger and podcaster “Chaps,” meanwhile, joked that the public needs “to hear from [Hawley’s] Homecoming Date too” in an effort to be unbiased.

“What about his grandma’s friend Phyllis? can we get word from the gecko his 3rd grade class owned?” Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway suggested.

One step closer to that Pulitzer. ???? — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) March 8, 2021

I’m sorry but what does this have to do with Josh Hawley’s prom date? https://t.co/p4Q8NvcS0U — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 8, 2021

Like, I’m sure you could get my high school prom date, or some ex-girlfriend I dunno, to denounce me for becoming a boring music podcaster who posts conservative political opinions on Twitter, but what is the news value there except cringe cruelty? — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) March 8, 2021

Others poked fun at the article by noting that their respective prom dates are also likely disappointed in them.

“Prom-date disappointment is a field I am v familiar with and I’m glad reporters are finally covering it,” Hudson Institute senior fellow Rebeccah Heinrichs tweeted.

Counterpoint: I disappointed my prom date immediately, and therefore preemptively. Strategic! https://t.co/so9tM8r84m — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) March 8, 2021

“In fairness my prom date was very disappointed in me much sooner than this,” The Bulwark’s writer-at-large Tim Miller pointed out.

Hawley’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

