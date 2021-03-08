https://www.theblaze.com/news/de-blasio-wife-violent-crime-defund-police

Chirlane McCray — wife of far-left New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio — is urging residents to “physically intervene” when they witness violent crimes taking place.

McCray’s appeal, which she posted to

Twitter on Saturday, comes amid a spike in violent crime, particularly against the Asian community:

“We’re asking New Yorkers to show up for their neighbors and intervene when witnessing hateful violence or harassment,” she wrote. “I know that can be frightening when you aren’t sure what to do or say, but you can learn.”

One might call McCray’s request a bit draw-dropping, particularly after the stabbing death of 46-year-old

Yong Zheng — a husband and father — after he intervened in a Brooklyn robbery Feb. 26.

What’s more, last June, McCray influenced her husband to shift funds from the New York Police Department’s $6 billion budget to “youth initiatives and social services,” the

New York Post reported. She added to the paper: “I talked to my husband about it, and I encouraged him to find — help us find — ways to do that because you know, it’s something I know from my heart.”

All that being said, if you live in the Big Apple and are wondering what in the world you might be getting yourself into, put your anxiety to rest — because McCray said “fear is a normal feeling when stepping into a confrontation, but being prepared can help.”

All you have to do, she wrote, is remember the “5 Ds,” which are “easy to remember tactics that we can all use to de-escalate a situation.” Check ’em out!

McCray noted that the fifth D — “Direct” — urges you to “respond directly to the aggressor or physically intervene and only after assessing the situation. Be confident, assertive, calm. This is risky, but sometimes all we can do is speak up. If the harasser responds, try your best to focus on assisting the person targeted.”

As you’ve probably figured out by now, McCray has some say-so about what happens in New York City, as de Blasio named her to co-chair the Task Force on Racial Inclusion and Equity and put her in charge of a Commission on Racial Justice and Reconciliation, the New York Post reported in a separate story.

What was the reaction to McCray’s appeal?

As you might expect, the mayor’s wife received some pushback on Twitter:

“It’s almost like the city could hire professionals to do this sort of thing every day,” one commenter wrote. “They could call them something, like, Watcherouters, or Helpers, or … there must be a better word.”

“I’m a taxpayer. If government is incapable of protecting its own citizens, why pay taxes?” another user asked. “Combating crime is not my job. That’s the job of the police force. NY lawmakers, City Council, Mayor — responsible for the attacks and deaths by allowing repeat offenders back on the street.”

“Do you want us to also build own our cages and imprison these criminals as well?” another commenter queried.

“You are an idiot, your husband is an idiot, and your governor is an idiot,” another user declared. “What did you expect would happen? No citizen going to risk their life or risk being sued to stop crimes the cops are paid to do. Dumbass.”

