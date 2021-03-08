https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/woke-pepe-le-pew-cut-space-jam-2-sexually-inappropriate-behavior-female-cartoon-characters/

The left is now cancelling a cartoon skunk.

Space Jam 2 announced Pepé Le Pew, the French skunk from Looney Tunes will no longer appear in the film for his history of sexually inappropriate behavior with female cartoon characters.

A New York Times columnist targeted the cartoon over the weekend and said the French skunk “normalized rape culture.”

RW blogs are mad bc I said Pepe Le Pew added to rape culture. Let’s see.

1. He grabs/kisses a girl/stranger, repeatedly, w/o consent and against her will.

2. She struggles mightily to get away from him, but he won’t release her

3. He locks a door to prevent her from escaping. pic.twitter.com/CbLCldLwvR — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) March 6, 2021

Pepe Le Pew was cut from the Space Jam sequel over the weekend.

The scene in question was described as follows:

“Pepe was set to appear in a black-and-white Casablanca-like Rick’s Cafe sequence. Pepe, playing a bartender, starts hitting on a woman at the bar played by Santo. He begins kissing her arm, which she pulls back, then slamming Pepe into the chair next to hers. She then pours her drink on Pepe, and slaps him hard, sending him spinning in a stool, which is then stopped by LeBron James’ hand. James and Bugs Bunny are looking for Lola, and Pepe knows her whereabouts. Pepe then tells the guys that Penelope cat has filed a restraining order against him. James makes a remark in the script that Pepe can’t grab other Tunes without their consent.”

2020-2021 peak Hollywood wokeism: a French skunk gets canceled while New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a pervert and killer, is given an Emmy Award for his Covid press conferences.

