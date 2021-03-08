https://babylonbee.com/news/nations-women-finally-liberated-from-the-home-to-go-work-for-giant-corporations-80-hours-a-week/

CHICAGO, IL—According to sources, local business analyst Abby Staughton has finally escaped the shackles of the patriarchy to find freedom and worth in an 80-hour work working for an overbearing boss.

“This is true happiness,” said Staughton as she sat through her fourth meeting of the day discussing first-quarter sales figures for Melcorp Corporation. “My feminist ancestors fought so I could answer to 12 different middle managers in a thankless job before going home to an empty apartment and drinking wine. I have reached the pinnacle of womanhood.”

Staughton has said that while she has to deal with unreasonable demands from male co-workers and sometimes even sexual harassment, at least she doesn’t have to live a boring life of homemaking with a husband and kids.

“I don’t want all that domestic suburban bliss because that’s not feminist,” she said aloud as she daydreamed about being barefoot in the kitchen with a rich lumberjack husband.

“Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to redo the cover sheets on these TPS reports before my boss threatens to fire me again.”

Previous Article Man Glad He’s American So He Doesn’t Have To Pretend To Care About Royal Family

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

