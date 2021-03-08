http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6nrNnYrndsM/

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon (R-WY) announced in a press release he will remove the statewide mask requirement March 16 to authorize bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms to resume normal operations.

Gordon’s announcement removing the mask mandate and allowing businesses to open comes after Wyoming has seen a decline in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Gordon wanted to thank everyone for their commitment. In his statement, he wrote:

“I thank the people of Wyoming for their commitment to keeping one another safe throughout this pandemic,” Governor Gordon said. “It is through their efforts that we have kept our schools and businesses operating and our economy moving forward. I ask all Wyoming citizens to continue to take personal responsibility for their actions and stay diligent as we look ahead to the warmer months and to the safe resumption of our traditional spring and summer activities.” … The Governor continues to encourage Wyomingites to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces and to follow the best practices adopted by any business they visit to slow the spread of the virus. The significant changes to the health orders will be released later this week, but the Governor wanted to make sure the public knew of this important change today.

Wyoming has had a breakthrough in vaccinating eligible people. Most of the counties in the state are entering phase “1c,” which includes vaccinating workers in the restaurant, bar, gym, and theater industries.

“Nearly 100,000 first doses have been administered, and 19 percent of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine,” said the press release.

Gordon will keep the mask mandate active in schools as a safety measure to guarantee that classroom learning is in a safe place.

