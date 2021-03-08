https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/wyoming-governor-lift-mask-mandate-reopen-restaurants-bars-theaters-gyms-full-capacity-march-16/

Another one bites the dust.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon (R) announced on Monday that his state will end the mask mandate and reopen bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms to full capacity on March 16.

“I thank the people of Wyoming for their commitment to keeping one another safe throughout this pandemic,” Gordon said in a statement. “It is through their efforts that we have kept our schools and businesses operating and our economy moving forward.”

Gordon said his decision to reopen the state was based on a declining number of Covid cases and hospitalizations and significant success with vaccinating people.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Supreme Court Dismisses President Trump and Attorney Lin Wood’s Final Election Challenge Without Comment

Governor Gordon however, said that face masks will still be required in K-12 schools as a “safety measure to ensure that classroom learning and all student activities can continue to occur safely.”

“Wyoming is one of the few states in the country that kept students learning in the classroom for the entire school year. We made sacrifices, but the earlier orders saved lives. We persevered,” said Governor Gordon. “With this approach we can have graduations, proms and a great end to the school year by keeping schools open. Especially since our children will not have the chance to be vaccinated this spring.”

Wyoming’s announcement comes after Arizona, Connecticut, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama all decided to reopen at full capacity within the next few weeks.

Last week Joe Biden trashed Texas and Mississippi governors for reopening their states and ending mask mandates.

Biden criticized the governors for allowing people to work and feed their families as “Neanderthal thinking.”

Dr. Fauci also ripped Texas for reopening at full capacity and ending the unconstitutional mask mandate.

“It just is inexplicable why you would want to pull back now,” Fauci said as blathered on about a “4th wave” because of “mutant strains” of Covid that threaten to derail US recovery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

