Minneapolis added signage to the four layers of fencing around its courthouse in preparations for this week’s hearing on the death of George Floyd. The courthouse ‘welcomes’ visitors at the same time noting it is a ‘restricted’ area.

Starting a few weeks ago Minneapolis began adding fencing around its courthouse in preparation for this week’s trial involving police officer Derek Chauvin who is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Over the weekend signage was added to the fencing. One sign (noted above) warns that the courthouse is a restricted area. Another sign welcomes visitors (below):

This confusing signage is as confusing as the case itself. According to CBS former policeman Derek Chauvin is accused of murdering Floyd:

Chauvin, who has been released on $1 million bond, is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other former officers involved in the fatal May 25, 2020 arrest — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — are charged with aiding and abetting and will face trial together on Aug. 23. All four officers have been fired. In order to convict Chauvin of second-degree murder, prosecutors will need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin caused Floyd’s death while committing or attempting to commit a related felony, in this case third-degree assault. Prosecutors do not need to prove that Chauvin intended to cause Floyd’s death. In order to convict Chauvin of second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors will need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin caused Floyd’s death by “culpable negligence,” meaning he created unreasonable risk and consciously took a chance of causing death or serious harm. Since police officers are authorized to use force, prosecutors must prove that the force Chauvin used against Floyd was unlawful. In Minnesota, second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. Second-degree manslaughter carries a maximum prison term of 10 years.

The problem with the case is that Floyd likely died of a drug overdose. We reported that Floyd had drug paraphernalia on his person at the time of the arrest:

And the medical examiner confirmed Floyd had ingested a fatal amount of drugs before the arrest:

It has also been reported that a police officer putting his knee on an arrested individual’s neck is an approved police procedure:

Regardless, the death of Floyd was used to ignite race riots around the country in 2020 leading up to the 2020 election. BLM made millions in donations while fomenting billions in property damage across the country. Numerous individuals were murdered as a result as well.

It’s unknown if Chauvin will receive a fair trial, regardless, the city is preparing for more violent BLM riots.

