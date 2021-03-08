https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/08/you-seem-nervous-lincoln-project-cofounder-george-conway-says-his-baby-should-shut-down-over-shady-finances-he-definitely-didnt-know-about/

Earlier today, the New York Times published a damning exposé on the Lincoln Project, full of disturbing revelations not only concerning coverups of John Weaver’s sexual predation, but also concerning their very shady finances.

NYT investigation into the Lincoln Project shows how its founders were “privately taking steps to make money from the earliest stages, and wanted to limit the number of people who would share in the spoils.”

By @dannyhakim @MaggieAstor @Jo_Beckerhttps://t.co/JfYWonNOFx — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) March 8, 2021

Now, it’s worth noting:

It’s great that the Times did a deep dive into the Lincoln Project’s finances (and the rest of their bullshit) but it isn’t like this is information is new. @rpyers has been sharing their financial misdealings for months. pic.twitter.com/TW5EhTNKuW — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 8, 2021

So, between the New York Times’ reporting and Rob Pyers’ months-long investigations, there’s a whole lotta dirt out there on the Lincoln Project’s finances.

And naturally, Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway expects us to believe he had no idea about any of it:

.@ProjectLincoln should shut down, absent full disclosure of its finances. As this detailed story shows, there’s simply too much money that hasn’t been accounted for, and, I fear, never will be. https://t.co/QUbeWVB5dS — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 8, 2021

Oh, you fear that, do you, George? Do you really?

“Can you believe what scumbags these guys are? Who would ever have anything to do with these grifters, amirite?” https://t.co/ePhvonZsK5 — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 8, 2021

OK, well, in the meantime, what should people who still want to defeat Donald Trump do with their money instead?

I know LP’s supporters want to continue the fight against Trumpism, and I urge them to do so in some other way. Fortunately, there are an ample number of other groups fighting that fight, such as:@AccountableGOP @protctdemocracy @BulwarkOnline https://t.co/hmr08i9RGx https://t.co/iP1wMoNgMA — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 8, 2021

And many others! — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 8, 2021

Ah, yes. Give it to groups like Protect Democracy and The Bulwark, who will be far better stewards than the Lincoln Project of your contributions because they’re definitely not grifters or anything.

George Conway is nothing if not an excellent judge of character. Anyone who gets his seal of approval is someone you can trust.

This man acts like he wasn’t part of it. He is The Lincoln Project and knew full well. https://t.co/I45lQOqP1N — IndependentSentinel.com (@indiesentinel) March 8, 2021

After you ran 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/VTtcQ6JMU4 — Nicole Pinkston (@MRSpinkston85) March 8, 2021

George didn’t get the cut he wanted https://t.co/WCVUPjgbVG — Kevin D. Jones (@Kevin_D_Jones) March 8, 2021

We’d be nervous as hell if we were George Conway.

You’re a founder of it, George. Why don’t you start explaining? https://t.co/tjZfp3eNPj — Hurleyville 2021 🐺 (@LawAndFooty) March 8, 2021

