A 13-year-old Muslim student in France has admitted that she fabricated the story that lead to a school teacher being beheaded last year.

The student claimed that her teacher Samuel Paty had showed an image of Muhammed during a lesson on free speech, which he had asked the Muslim students to leave the room for.

Once her tall tale made it online, an outrage mob ensued and the teacher began to receive death threats.

“She lied because she felt trapped in a spiral because her classmates had asked her to be a spokesperson,” her lawyer Mbeko Tabula said, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

“After the girl, who reportedly had a history of behavioural problems, made her initial claims about the class, her father filed a legal complaint and posted a video online in early October,” the Mail report continued. “The video, which detailed the allegations against Paty, provoked outrage on social media, including death threats against the teacher.”

The teacher was beheaded in the street in the town of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine by an 18-year-old Chechen terrorist.

The student has been charged with slander, but her father and an Islamist preacher have been charged with being complicit in the murder.

The teacher’s family is outraged that the lies were spread online and lead to his murder.

“Everything in the investigation showed very early that she lied,” Virginie Le Roy told RTL radio on Tuesday. “[She was] a spokesperson of what? Of lies, of events that never happened? This explanation does not convince me and makes me rather angry because the facts are serious, they’re tragic.”

