A new poll shows that 50 percent of Americans are not confident that “Joe Biden is physically and mentally up to the job of being president of the United States.”

The findings come from a March 9th, 2021 Rasmussen report which links the astoundingly low confidence in President Biden to his lack of transparency with the media.

52 percent of likely voters are concerned that he hasn’t held a press conference, including 32 percent who are “very concerned,” the poll also finds.

“More than six weeks since his inauguration, President Biden still hasn’t held his first White House press conference, and half of voters are worried about his ability to do the job,” Rasmussen summarizes.

