http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/m3kj9kB649U/

Hollywood star Melissa McCarthy has trashed America from the comfort of her temporary home in Australia, claiming the United States has become consumed by a hate culture of racism and homophobia. She also praised President Joe Biden, saying that his inauguration made her feel the proudest she’s been in a while.

Melissa McCarthy spoke to InStyle magazine from the upscale suburb of Byron Bay, where she is residing while she films two TV projects in Australia. During the interview, the Bridesmaids star said that the coronavirus pandemic has made her realize that Americans are consumed by hatred for each other — though the hatred appears to only go in one direction, according to the actress.

“I truly didn’t think people hated each other that much or hated the idea of people who they don’t even know,” she said. “I always wonder, ‘Do racists know anyone of a different color?’ People who are homophobic: ‘Do you know anyone gay or bi or trans? Do you know these people, or is it the great unknown?’”

She added: “I think the next 10 years of our lives have to be spent figuring out why people are so angry and also checking on mental illness.”

McCarthy made no mention of the estimated $2 billion in destruction caused by Black Lives Matter rioters and protestors last year. Nor did she mention Antifa, the left-wing group that targets conservatives for physical violence.

The actress had nothing but praise for Joe Biden. Speaking about the inauguration, she enthused: “It was the first time in a while that I felt like I could be proud.”

McCarthy also mocked mask skeptics during the interview.

“If somebody said, ‘All you have to do is wear this head-wrap and you can cure cancer,’ people would be like, ‘Oh my god, that’s amazing. We would do anything for that,’” she said.

“And we’re saying, ‘There’s up to an 80 percent chance for this disease to decrease if you just wear this little 3-by-5-inch piece of fabric until we figure it out.’ Somehow that’s become an infringement on someone’s rights.”

McCarthy traveled to Australia to shoot the Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers, with Nicole Kidman, and the Netflix series God’s Favorite Idiot, with her husband and frequent collaborator Ben Falcone.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

