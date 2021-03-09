https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/09/adult-male-chris-cuomo-wants-to-see-the-righty-mouths-attacking-meghan-markles-credibility-justify-this-non-denial/

The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview with Oprah is old news; if CNN anchor Chris Cuomo needs a fresh story to cover, he could cover the sixth woman to come forward and accuse his brother of sexual harassment. Instead, Cuomo seems to want to skirt due process and have the royal family disprove a negative: they treated Markle horribly because of her race and “righty mouths” are attacking her credibility.

“Righty mouths” like *checks notes* Piers Morgan?

And when did American conservatives become pro-monarchy?

Lets see how the righty mouths attacking markle credibility handle this non-denial. Again, why is markle’s claim of being racial judgment so troubling to them? https://t.co/oELKKHzP0n — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) March 9, 2021

Is that even English? “Again, why is markle’s claim of being racial judgment so troubling to them?”

I would but defending royal families is your job. https://t.co/Jtn23xwezJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 9, 2021

Solid burn.

extreme journalisming — CORDENTHUSIAST (@cordenthusiast) March 9, 2021

It’s rejection of the barrage of race based everything. Essentially a rejection of the rebranded racism of the left because it has no basis in reality and is harmful — Bird Virus (@Birdman03434385) March 9, 2021

Stop shoving racism down people’s throats — BKALON (@BKALON2) March 9, 2021

Maybe they’re “black on the inside” like you Fredo — George (@detsqdboss) March 9, 2021

That’s right, he did tell Don Lemon that he was “black on the inside” because he knew the theme to “Good Times.”

Are you drunk? — Ri Quillsson (@lookphatt) March 9, 2021

Daydrinking again, Chris? — Dan (@dannymas68) March 10, 2021

Your Tweet is barely recognizable as English, Chris. You feeling okay? — Becky Stanley (@beck_stanley) March 9, 2021

You are supposed to be a serious “objective” journalist…right? At least that’s the ruse you’ve insisted on continuing? — Jtwon (@Jtwon_logic) March 9, 2021

Perhaps the Cuomos should keep their mouths shut when it comes to moral issues within families. Glass houses something something. — iBILLieve22 (@iBILLieve22) March 9, 2021

lets see how the lefty AND righty mouths treat your brother for murdering the elderly and sexually assaulting young girls, should be fun to watch — Kankhunt (@david15916855) March 9, 2021

Maybe your brother can try and kiss her — Ken Lee (@KenSparky72451) March 9, 2021

It’s not as easy in England as in New York. At this point, your brother would have thrown the Queen in a nursing home never to be heard from again. — Yeoman’s Play (@YeomansPlay) March 9, 2021

Let’s see how Cuomo’s brother handle yet another victim coming forward against the predatory @NYGovCuomo. Again, why must @ChrisCuomo stay silent when his brother leaves a trail of death and destruction in his wake? Am I doing this right? — Johnny Utah (@JohnnyU713) March 9, 2021

Let’s talk about your brother’s shortcomings. — Andrew L Aylor (@AylorAndrew) March 9, 2021

Is the Cuomo family going to comment on the horrendous allegations against their powerful patriarch? Are they saddened by his admissions and now a very embarrassing investigation? — ThePressIsCorruptNotAFreePress (@ChrisEl38935262) March 9, 2021

Righty mouths were right about your big brother! #nursinghomes #metoo — Deedee (@deenice1567) March 9, 2021

Maybe your brother and Her Majesty can split the cost of polygraph examination. — Sub-Saharan Chicago (@chicagomorgue) March 9, 2021

Let’s see how lefty mouths attacking sexual assault victims credibility handle this accusation. https://t.co/86Q70Zfwr0 — Guy Short (@Shortguy1) March 9, 2021

Is th Cuomo family saddened or not?https://t.co/Z5SOKOrZr1 — ThePressIsCorruptNotAFreePress (@ChrisEl38935262) March 9, 2021

Your brother is a serial abuser. Focus on your own family dirty laundry. — Karen_gigi (@kg_gigi_) March 9, 2021

Your brother is going to be impeached soon. Keep him away from women and the elderly in the meantime. — Glenn Smith (@Joesh1044) March 9, 2021

If the royals are racists, that’s horrible — we’re not sure why “righty mouths” have to prove they’re not OK with it.

Related:

Chris Cuomo under fire after telling Don Lemon he’s ‘Black on the inside’ https://t.co/xfTWRmH0A0 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 8, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

