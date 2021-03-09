https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/fbi-releases-new-videos-suspect-placed-two-pipe-bombs-dnc-rnc-night-capitol-riot/

The FBI still has no suspects in this terror plot?

Why is that?

After 2 months they have no suspects?

Two pipe bombs were planted at the RNC and DNC DC Headquarters and safely detonated by a bomb squad on January 6.

The suspect planted the pipe bombs on January 5, the night before the Capitol riot.

The FBI on Tuesday released new videos of the suspect who placed two pipe bombs at the DNC and RNC the night before the Capitol riot.

The FBI is asking the public for help identifying the suspect.

“We are asking the public to come forward with any information that could assist us, including any odd or out-of-character behavior you noticed in a family member, friend, or coworker, leading up to or after January 5th,” the FBI said.

WATCH:

🚨 #BREAKING – FBI releases NEW *videos* of suspect who placed two pipe bombs at DNC, RNC night before Capitol riot. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/iexCR8BtKX — Lorenzo Hall (@LorenzoHall) March 9, 2021

The FBI offered a reward of $50,000 for information on the individual who planted pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC.

The FBI pointed out the shoes and purple backpack of the suspected bomber.

