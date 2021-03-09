https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/09/after-jen-psaki-said-major-biden-is-a-member-of-the-family-a-dog-bed-was-spotted-leaning-against-a-wall-outside-the-white-house/

Just to update you on the Major Biden story where we told you about earlier where he was shipped back to Delaware after allegedly biting a security officer, a dog bed was spotted “leaning against a wall outside the White House”:

Is this how you treat family, Jen? Is it?

Journos are now trying to get answers from the White House:

And the Secret Service isnt’ talking:

So they’re just washing the bed and letting it air dry or something?

Anyway, people have thoughts:

