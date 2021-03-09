https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/09/after-jen-psaki-said-major-biden-is-a-member-of-the-family-a-dog-bed-was-spotted-leaning-against-a-wall-outside-the-white-house/

Just to update you on the Major Biden story where we told you about earlier where he was shipped back to Delaware after allegedly biting a security officer, a dog bed was spotted “leaning against a wall outside the White House”:

There’s a dog bed leaning against a wall outside the White House pic.twitter.com/vpi3Dh2Xmc — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) March 9, 2021

Is this how you treat family, Jen? Is it?

.@PressSec on Champ and Major Biden: “I don’t have any specifics. … They’re adjusting to their new home. … They’re beloved members of the family and, of course, of the White House family, too.” https://t.co/2RbhMpxnsr via @politico — Quint Forgey (@QuintForgey) March 9, 2021

Journos are now trying to get answers from the White House:

I’ve been seeking @WhiteHouse confirmation today on whether banishment of the German Shepherds back to #Delaware is permanent following the @CNN report that Major, the younger of the two dogs, bit a member of the security detail. https://t.co/QLZl3iNdyM — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 9, 2021

And the Secret Service isnt’ talking:

Officials of the @SecretService are referring media inquiries to the @WhiteHouse. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 9, 2021

So they’re just washing the bed and letting it air dry or something?

A WH official tells NBC News, “Yes, they will be back” referring to the First Couple’s dogs Champ and Major on living at the White House.

“With the First Lady traveling for three days, Champ and Major went to Delaware to stay with family friends.”(📸WH) pic.twitter.com/eLLhR8ipEZ — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) March 9, 2021

Anyway, people have thoughts:

They already throwing Major’s things out to the curb. Smh.#TeamMajor https://t.co/hjcPMyGCf7 — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) March 9, 2021

The saddest short story ever written https://t.co/2EtwAaIow2 — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) March 9, 2021

💔 People, please do not rescue dogs you can not take care of. https://t.co/1K4SzAUJi5 — Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) March 9, 2021

