Most Americans know that there are two sexes, male and female, and that sex is rooted in science. These beliefs are now under attack from some of the most powerful corporations in the history of the world—including @amazon. pic.twitter.com/oSgqPyIgYM
— Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 9, 2021
Tom Cotton calls out Amazon on senate floor for banning a book questioning the trans movement.
Here’s the full speech