As New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues trying to fend off allegations of sexual harassment, it’s more important than ever to keep everything in perspective.

Here’s Cuomo’s secretary Melissa DeRosa to help us all do that, by way of New York Daily News Cuomo apologist Linda Stasi:

We were right to laud Cuomo: Don’t let scandals distract from pandemic competence https://t.co/Nlab2aQIql — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) March 9, 2021

Ah, yes. This is the stuff:

The rumors of his death have been greatly exaggerated. No, Gov. Cuomo is not a dead duck or even necessarily a lame duck — and he shouldn’t be. He may not be perfect, but he has been the perfect man for our perilous pandemic times.

How quickly the pols calling for his ouster over unproven sexual misconduct allegations have forgotten that New York was, at the onset of the pandemic, COVID central. … Have people forgotten how the whole country tuned in every day to watch Cuomo’s honest pandemic updates — and how he gave us the only hope we had that somehow we’d get past it?

Obviously we can’t post Stasi’s piece in its entirety, but the above excerpts should give you an excellent idea of its contents.

And it’s earned her nothing less than the Melissa DeRosa Seal of Approval.

Right where she belongs.

Does killing thousands of seniors through his nursing home policy, covering up those deaths, and then writing a book about how amazing he is count as competence? — Dave Gray (@docgray81) March 9, 2021

Pandemic competence? That’s a funny way to spell “acted as the Grim Reaper for thousands of elderly by forcing nursing homes to take Covid-infected patients”. Maybe go back to elementary school and relearn the alphabet. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 9, 2021

Forget about elementary school; prison would likely suit her much better.

Melissa DeRosa was reportedly directly involved in undercounting NY nursing home deaths. https://t.co/L4v4TsyyM2 — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) March 9, 2021

Melissa DeRosa was one of the Cuomo aides who pushed public health officials to hide nursing home death data. She helped cover up the deaths of thousands of people, and she should be in prison. https://t.co/Oyn8uzBvWg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 9, 2021

Indeed.

AKCHUALLY, don’t let scandals distract from all the dead seniors https://t.co/rErYtnVJjx — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 9, 2021

Or ill or dead developmentally disabled New Yorkers, evidently.

We were on to your criminal incompetence back in May. https://t.co/6cAUk7VJAY — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 9, 2021

Pandemic competence. With NY being one of the worst run areas on the planet. If that’s your definition of competence, holy crap. — Pan Medvěd (@Bearocalypse) March 9, 2021

You say the rumors of his death are exaggerated, but the death toll on his watch is not. https://t.co/HB6LuVY4CK — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) March 9, 2021

Whatever you need to tell yourself while you’re still a free woman — #CuomoResign (@ZOfficial4) March 9, 2021

